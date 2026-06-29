American Legion Post 246 announces the completion and installation of a chairlift in the community hall.

The chairlift project was based on a suggestion by American Legion Post 246 member John Weaver, who saw the struggle that honored veterans had when navigating the steps to the stage and realized there was a need to help handicapped/disabled individuals up to the stage while lessening the chance for injury.

Weaver, a retired Air Force master sergeant with 26 years of service working in transport, air freight and logistics, proposed the idea of the chairlift idea to the American Legion executive board, which approved the project. With the support of Post Commander Paul Wheat and Post Sergeant-at-Arms Ken Holt, he contacted contractors for bids, sought funding for the project and followed the progress.

The result is a lift that provides handicapped individuals with a safe and dignified means of appearing on the stage.

The chairlift is dedicated to the memory of William ‘Bill’ Hodges, a member of American Legion Post 246. Funding for the chairlift was provided by the Sun City Center Charitable Foundation Inc., the Barbara Allen Fund, American Legion Post 246 and the Sun City Center Community Association Inc.

Wheat personally invites all veterans and their family members to visit his Legion family, which meets on the third Friday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and has a social coffee with comrades at 9 a.m. in Room 3 of the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.

To contact American Legion Post 246, call 813-485-5055.