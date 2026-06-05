

Valedictorian Mariel Custodio at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.98 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Sofia Acebedo Ciro at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.36 and plans to attend Columbia University.



Valedictorian Jayla Easmon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.44 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.



Salutatorian Connor Bledsoe at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.20 and plans to attend the Florida State University Honors Program.



Valedictorian Andrew O’Toole at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.88 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Joshua Jones at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.50 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian William Skiver at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 7.31 and plans to attend Harding University.



Raymond Preston Adams V holds a GPA of 7.11 at Foundation Christian Academy, the second-highest GPA, and plans to attend the University of Miami.



Valedictorian Yali Gordin at Newsome High School achieved a GPA of 11.52 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Casey Ayres at Newsome High School achieved a GPA of 11.24 and plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology.



Valedictorian Brayan Perez-Granados of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.92 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Sadie Gibson of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.42 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Valedictorian Ashank Saravanan of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 10.09 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Varun Gajjar of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.96 and is undecided on which university to attend.