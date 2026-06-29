Valedictorian Mariel Custodio at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.98 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Salutatorian Sofia Acebedo Ciro at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.36 and plans to attend Columbia University.
Valedictorian Samantha Perkins at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.29 and plans to attend Kansas State University.
Salutatorian Shane Hollywood at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.27 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.
Valedictorian Hao Tran of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.58 and plans to attend the University of Florida or Georgia Tech.
Salutatorian Nicolas Salas of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.10 and plans to attend Yale University.
Valedictorian Izabel Wiltz of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.39 and plans to attend the University of South Florida Honors College.
Salutatorian Gabriel Raymond Cacho of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.95 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Valedictorian Daniella Portillo-Sorto at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.36 and is undecided on which university/college to attend.
Salutatorian Amanda Rojas at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.10 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.
Valedictorian Hazuki Donna Sykes at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.89 and is undecided on which university/college to attend.
Salutatorian Alexis Samantha Burdwise at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.00 and is undecided on which university/college to attend.
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