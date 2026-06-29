Valedictorian Mariel Custodio at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.98 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Sofia Acebedo Ciro at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.36 and plans to attend Columbia University.


Valedictorian Samantha Perkins at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.29 and plans to attend Kansas State University.


Salutatorian Shane Hollywood at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.27 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Hao Tran of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.58 and plans to attend the University of Florida or Georgia Tech.


Salutatorian Nicolas Salas of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.10 and plans to attend Yale University.


Valedictorian Izabel Wiltz of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.39 and plans to attend the University of South Florida Honors College.


Salutatorian Gabriel Raymond Cacho of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.95 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian Daniella Portillo-Sorto at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.36 and is undecided on which university/college to attend.


Salutatorian Amanda Rojas at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.10 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.


Valedictorian Hazuki Donna Sykes at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.89 and is undecided on which university/college to attend.


Salutatorian Alexis Samantha Burdwise at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.00 and is undecided on which university/college to attend.

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Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.