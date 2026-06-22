Valedictorian Jayla Easmon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.44 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.


Salutatorian Connor Bledsoe at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.20 and plans to attend the Florida State University Honors Program.


Valedictorian Andrew O’Toole at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.88 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Joshua Jones at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 7.50 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian William Skiver at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 7.31 and plans to attend Harding University.


Raymond Preston Adams V holds a GPA of 7.11 at Foundation Christian Academy, the second-highest GPA, and plans to attend the University of Miami.


Valedictorian Ethan Heruska at Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.26 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Salutatorian Elizabeth Spillane at Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.25 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Brayan Perez-Granados of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.92 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Sadie Gibson of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.42 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Valedictorian Ashank Saravanan of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 10.09 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Varun Gajjar of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.96 and is undecided on which university to attend.

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Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.