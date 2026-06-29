By Abigail Dumas

It’s finally summer. Schools out, vacations are planned and the Florida weather just won’t quit. For fun lovers of all ages who are looking to beat the heat, you’re in luck. MetroLagoons is offering a special, which includes weekdays: a Two Guest Beach Lounger Bundle for $42.50 per guest, including admissions, Splash Passes and two reserved loungers with an umbrella on the beach. This is the perfect spot to enjoy your day in paradise!

Splash Passes include access to each of the following: an water obstacle course (30 mins.), a kid-friendly obstacle course, bumper boats, a kayak (30 mins.) and a stand-up paddle board (30 mins.).

Age and height requirements apply. For the water obstacle course, you must be 48” tall. For kayaks and stand-up paddle boards, you must be 42” tall to ride solo. For the kids water obstacle course, the minimum is 39” tall and the maximum is 64” tall. For bumper boats, you must be 40” tall to ride with adults and 44” to ride solo.

Tickets can be purchased at www.metrolagoons.com or in person at each location’s respective ticket gate.

MetroLagoons has four locations, with the Epperson and Southshore Bay facilities being the closest to the FishHawk and Riverview areas. Epperson Lagoon is located at 31885 Overpass Rd. in Wesley Chapel and Southshore Bay can be found at 16881 Lagoon Shore Blvd. in Wimauma. Both locations serve as community pools for the Metro Development Group neighborhoods that surround them.

These resort-style lagoons offer unforgettable experiences for the whole family, having both adult and kid-centered attractions. The famous crystal-clear lagoons are filled with things to do, including kayaking, obstacle courses, swimming areas, bumper boats, water slides, paddleboarding and swim-up bars. Sandy beaches surround the water and offer even more to do with relaxation areas, live events, volleyball and restaurants.

To gain access to all activities listed, a day ticket must be purchased with a Splash Pass.

Additionally, guests have the option to rent a private cabana with seating and shade, perfect for large groups, parties and families.

Throughout the summer, all MetroLagoons locations will be hosting a variety of events, such as karaoke, bingo and more. Notably, Epperson Lagoon will host a family fun nights and Southshore Bay will put on events, concerts and more.