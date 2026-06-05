Hillsborough County recognized several individual athletes and teams for academic and athletic success during this past spring season.

Lennard High School won the girls flag football Class 4A State Championship, defeating Park Vista 12-6 to claim the school’s first-ever state championship.

“It means everything to me to help bring the first state championship to Lennard High School,” said running back Willow Rager. “Being able to make history with this team is such a special feeling because we knew we were representing our school and community every time we stepped on the field. It’s something we’ve worked toward all season, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished together.”

The Newsome High School baseball team earned the FHSAA Class 7A Academic State Championship with a 3.59 cumulative team GPA. The FHSAA Academic Team Champion program recognizes teams with the highest cumulative grade point averages in each classification. To qualify, teams must achieve at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA.

Hayden Compton from Durant High School won the 4A Para-Athlete Division – 400 Meter Dash Wheelchair (1:12:15).

“I’m proud of the accomplishment, but I’m also focused on continuing to improve my times and compete at bigger meets,” said Compton. “For me, it’s proof that the hard work is paying off and that I’m continuing to improve as an athlete. I will remember how much I improved from last season to this season, including taking 21 seconds off my 800m time, and the hard work it took to get there.”

Luca Torres-Sigler of Spoto High School claimed the 3A Boys Tennis – Singles title.

“I felt a sense of accomplishment knowing that all of my hard work had finally paid off,” said Torres-Sigler. “Winning this title makes me feel very proud of what I have accomplished. In addition, not too many fellow tennis players can say, ‘I am a state singles champion.’ That is very cool.”

According to Spoto High School tennis coach Hayden Simmons, Torres-Sigler never lost in singles or doubles in the regular season and districts for two straight seasons. He has also won districts six times, three in singles and three in doubles.

“What I like most is that he is a true team player even though he is the star,” said Simmons. “He is always cheering on any player on our team who is playing, even the reserve players.”

Torres-Sigler prepared for this tournament by training three times a week at the Eric Dobsha Tennis Academy with high-level juniors and collegiate-level athletes. He also played in several warm-up tournaments leading to the state finals.

“My goals for next season are to be competing at a level that high collegiate division schools take an interest in and hopefully get recruited to play in a Division I or Division II school,” said Torres-Sigler. “Another goal of mine is to lead my team to the state championships next year.”