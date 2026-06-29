By Lourdes Mederos, rodriguezl@ufl.edu

As we enter the heart of Florida’s summer in July and August, we’re at the peak of both rainy season and mosquito season, with daily downpours creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes across the state.

If you’ve ever wondered whether planting citronella or lavender around your patio or garden will keep the biters at bay, University of Florida experts want to set the record straight.

“Certain plants do contain mosquito-repelling compounds,” said Liah Continentino, environmental horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County. “But unless you’re extracting their oils and applying them like a spray, they’re not doing much just sitting in your garden.”

In other words, mosquito-repelling plants are more myth than magic — at least when it comes to passive protection.

“Plants like eucalyptus, citronella, mint, basil, lavender and marigolds have oils that can deter mosquitoes. But the key word is ‘oils.’ These compounds need to be extracted and used in concentrated forms — like sprays — to be truly effective,” she said. “Citronella candles? There’s anecdotal information, but science hasn’t confirmed their bite-fighting power.”

Instead of relying on a single solution, UF/IFAS scientists recommend combining several mosquito-control strategies, including personal protection, eliminating breeding sites and encouraging natural predators.

“I wear repellent daily and focus on attracting wildlife,” Continentino added. “My yard has flowering plants and shrubs that support birds and beneficial insects. It’s not about eliminating mosquitoes entirely — it’s about creating a healthy, balanced ecosystem that keeps populations in check.”

Jennifer Pelham, director of UF/IFAS Extension Martin County, stresses that one of the most effective ways to control mosquito populations around the home is by removing sources of standing water. Mosquitoes rely on stagnant water to lay their eggs.

“Even the smallest amount of water — such as what collects in a bottle cap — can become a breeding ground,” Pelham said.

She recommends regularly emptying plant saucers, bird baths, pet water bowls, bromeliads and other water-holding containers. Refreshing bird baths and pet bowls several times a week and flushing bromeliad cups with a hose can prevent mosquito larvae from developing.

“Creating a layered landscape with native trees, shrubs and groundcovers not only enhances your yard’s beauty but also builds habitat for insect-eating animals,” Bravo said. “For dragonflies, which are highly effective mosquito hunters, they are drawn to native aquatic plants. For birds, include shrubs and trees that supply food, shelter and nesting areas.”

For permanent water features, UF/IFAS recommends mosquito-eating fish, such as Gambusia, to control larvae naturally. Native plants also support birds, dragonflies, bats and other mosquito-eating wildlife while requiring less maintenance in Florida landscapes.