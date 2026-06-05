Fast-casual Italian Restaurant Opens In Riverview

Mister Pasta’s Build-Your-Own Pasta Bar is a fast-casual Italian experience where you’re in control. Start by choosing your favorite fresh-made pasta, pick from its house-made sauces, load up on unlimited fresh vegetables, add your choice of proteins like grilled chicken, meatballs, steak, shrimp or lobster and then watch as your custom creation is cooked to perfection right in front of you. Fresh, fast and made just the way you like it. It also does catering for weddings, parties, office or corporate events.

Mister Pasta is located at 11681 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at https://misterpasta.com/ for additional information.





Little Fins Pediatric Dentistry Opens

Little Fins Pediatric Dentistry has recently opened at 16637 FishHawk Blvd., Ste. 105, in Lithia.

It provides specialized dental care for infants, children and teens including preventive care, restorative dentistry, emergency dentistry, sedation dentistry, frenectomies and limited orthodontic care. Little Fins Pediatric Dentistry is focused on keeping children’s teeth and gums healthy from infancy through the teen years. It combines routine care, treatment and child-friendly techniques to support growing smiles and make dental visits comfortable for kids.

Visit its website at https://littlefinsdental.com/ or call 813-454-0821 for additional information.

Sunset Estate Liquidations

Founded in 2026, Sunset Estate Liquidations was created to support seniors and their families during important life changes, particularly during estate transitions. Recognizing a need for trustworthy, streamlined services for estate sales, it built the company to provide guidance every step of the way. Sunset Estate Liquidations takes a personalized approach to every project, tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of each client during their estate transition, whether it involves conducting an estate sale or managing a professional estate liquidation.

Sunset Estate Liquidations is located at 4057 Forecast Dr. in Brandon. Call 813-460-1647 or visit its website at https://sunsetestateliquidations.com/ for additional information.

Canine Cabana Celebrates 18 Years With A Ribbon-cutting Event

Since 2008, Canine Cabana has been a trusted haven for pets, offering award-winning care in a state-of-the-art facility spanning over 3 acres. It decided to celebrate this landmark with a multichamber of commerce ribbon-cutting event. With a mission to enhance the lives of both dogs and their owners, Canine Cabana provides a safe, active and healthy recreational environment. Premium services include overnight accommodations, enriching dog day care, positive training and professional grooming. Canine Cabana believes in providing the best and safest activities in the area, ensuring a high level of interaction with every guest in its care.

Located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview, Canine Cabana offers day care, lodging, training, grooming and bathing services. Visit its website at https://caninecabana.biz/ or call 813-672-9663 for additional information or to book service.





Center For Prestige Skin Innovations

The Center for Prestige Skin Innovations, located at 915 S. Parsons Ave., Ste. B, in Brandon, recently celebrated joining the Brandon and Riverview Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. The Center for Prestige Skin Innovations provides a soothing escape from the stresses of daily life that’ll leave you feeling recharged and refreshed. From the moment you walk through the doors, you’ll be embraced by a calm, peaceful atmosphere that allows you to unwind, recharge and be refreshed. It offers a wide array of luxurious treatments to renew your body and spirit, including facials, massages, permanent makeup and others.

Visit https://prestigeskininnovations.com/ or call 813-543-6636 for additional information and to make an appointment.