Lake Michigan Credit Union Announces Community Open House

Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) will celebrate the grand opening of its newest branch in Valrico, with a family-friendly open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 23, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 3467 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Guests can enjoy light refreshments, games, and activities while learning about LMCU’s full range of financial services, including checking accounts, credit cards, mortgages, home equity loans, commercial lending and treasury management.

To support the local community, LMCU will donate $10 to Impact Program for every new membership account opened at the Valrico branch through Friday, June 26. Impact Program is a nonprofit organization serving Hillsborough and Polk counties through programs that promote healthy living and relationships for teens, parents, educators, and youth leaders.

Fast-casual Italian Restaurant Opens In Riverview

Mister Pasta’s Build-Your-Own Pasta Bar is a fast-casual Italian experience where you’re in control. Start by choosing your favorite fresh-made pasta, pick from its house-made sauces, load up on unlimited fresh vegetables, add your choice of proteins like grilled chicken, meatballs, steak, shrimp or lobster and then watch as your custom creation is cooked to perfection right in front of you. Fresh, fast and made just the way you like it. It also does catering for weddings, parties, office or corporate events.

Mister Pasta is located at 11681 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at https://misterpasta.com/ for additional information.





Center For Prestige Skin Innovations

The Center for Prestige Skin Innovations, located at 915 S. Parsons Ave., Ste. B, in Brandon, recently celebrated joining the Brandon and Riverview Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. The Center for Prestige Skin Innovations provides a soothing escape from the stresses of daily life that’ll leave you feeling recharged and refreshed. From the moment you walk through the doors, you’ll be embraced by a calm, peaceful atmosphere that allows you to unwind, recharge and be refreshed. It offers a wide array of luxurious treatments to renew your body and spirit, including facials, massages, permanent makeup and others.

Visit https://prestigeskininnovations.com/ or call 813-543-6636 for additional information and to make an appointment.

Steller Notary Services Celebrates Two-year Anniversary With A Ribbon Cutting

Stellar Notary Services is a nationwide mobile and online notary company deeply rooted in service to the community. It works with clients across multiple industries including legal, real estate, construction and business services, helping people navigate important documents and major life moments with professionalism, care and reliability. It is especially passionate about remote online notarization (RON) because it allows fast, efficient and reliable notary services to people anywhere in the world. This year, Stellar Notary Services is proudly celebrating its two-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

Steller Notary Services is located at 11232 Boyette Rd., Ste. 1144, in Riverview. For additional information about the services it performs, visit its website at https://stellarnotaryservices.net or call 833-403-5601.