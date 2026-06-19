Fans of the Eagles will have an opportunity to relive some of the most beloved songs in classic rock history when Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles performs at the RP Funding Center’s YouKey Theatre in Lakeland on Saturday, July 18, at 8 p.m.

Widely regarded as one of the premier Eagles tribute acts in the country, Hotel California has built a reputation for faithfully recreating the music and harmonies that made the Eagles one of America’s most successful bands. The group has earned a level of recognition typically associated with Gold and Platinum recording artists, becoming one of the longest-running and most successful tribute shows of its kind.

The performance promises an evening filled with the Eagles’ greatest hits, transporting audiences back to the soundtrack of the 1970s and beyond. Known for its attention to detail, Hotel California strives to reproduce the Grammy Award-winning sound of the Eagles with remarkable accuracy while bringing its own energy and stage presence to each show.

Organizers described the band’s catalog as part of “our generation’s Greatest American Songbook,” featuring timeless favorites that continue to resonate with audiences decades after their original release. Concertgoers can expect to hear many of the songs that helped define an era of Southern California rock and made the Eagles one of the best-selling bands in music history.

The band’s name comes from the Eagles’ iconic hit, “Hotel California,” and promotional materials for the event invite fans to “join us on a dark desert highway” and “feel the cool wind in your hair” before checking into the musical experience that has captivated audiences across North America.

The concert will take place in the YouKey Theatre at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland. Conveniently situated between Tampa and Orlando along the Interstate 4 corridor, the venue attracts visitors from throughout Central Florida for a variety of entertainment events, concerts and performances throughout the year.

Tickets and additional event information are available through the RP Funding Center Box Office. Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can call 863-834-8111 for ticket information or visit the RP Funding Center website at https://rpfundingcenter.com/ for details.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles will take the stage on July 18 at 8 p.m., offering fans a chance to experience the music, harmonies and spirit of one of rock music’s most enduring bands.