For half a century, Mary Go Round Child Care Center has been a place where local children have learned, played and grown while providing support and peace of mind to generations of families in the Riverview community.

The longtime child care center hosted its 50th anniversary in May with a free community barbecue at its original location, 10810 Hannaway Dr. in Riverview.

Founded in 1976, Mary Go Round has spent five decades serving families throughout Riverview and the surrounding area. What began as a local child care center has become a community institution, helping shape the lives of hundreds of children while building lasting relationships with families across multiple generations.

The anniversary celebration provided an opportunity for attendees to reconnect with former classmates, teachers and friends while reflecting on the center’s history and impact. Organizers said the event will include food, refreshments and plenty of opportunities to share memories from the past 50 years.

For many families, Mary Go Round has been more than a child care provider. The center has offered a safe, nurturing and educational environment where children could develop social skills, prepare for school and form friendships that often lasted beyond their preschool years.

Over the decades, former students have returned as parents, bringing their own children to the center and continuing a tradition that spans generations. Those enduring connections have helped make Mary Go Round a familiar and trusted part of the community.

The golden anniversary celebration was intended not only to honor the center’s past but also to recognize the many families, educators and staff members who contributed to its success over the years. Organizers hope the event served as a reunion of sorts, bringing together people whose lives have been touched by the center since its founding.

Community members were invited to attend, whether they had a personal connection to Mary Go Round or simply wanted to help celebrate a local business that has served the area for 50 years.

As Mary Go Round marks this milestone anniversary, the center continues its mission of caring for children and supporting families, just as it has since opening its doors in 1976.

For more information about Mary Go Round Child Care Center, visit https://marygoroundinc.com/.