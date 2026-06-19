As Florida Polytechnic University prepares to launch its new athletics program this fall, the university has selected experienced leaders to build two of its cornerstone teams from the ground up.

Florida Poly recently announced the hiring of Clay Roberts as the inaugural head coach of men’s soccer and T.J. Marik as the first head coach of the university’s baseball program, marking major milestones in the development of Florida Poly Athletics.

Roberts brings more than 20 years of experience as a collegiate and professional coach, player and administrator. Most recently, he served as head men’s soccer coach at Southeastern University, where he became the program’s all-time winningest coach. During his tenure, Southeastern captured three Sun Conference tournament championships and advanced to four NAIA national tournaments.

Roberts said the opportunity to build a program from its beginning was a major factor in his decision to join Florida Poly.

“There’s something special starting to happen and grow here,” Roberts said. “It was a great opportunity to build out a program.”

Florida Poly Athletic Director Derek Lower said Roberts’ success extends beyond wins and losses.

“Clay’s resume is indisputable,” Lower said. “What stands out to me is his professionalism, ability to build relationships with his recruits and his willingness to lend a hand for the betterment of the entire athletics program.”

Recruiting efforts are already underway as the team prepares for its first season this August.

Meanwhile, Marik takes the reins of the university’s new baseball program after successful head coaching stints at Siena Heights University and Missouri Valley College. His teams earned all-conference honors, Gold Glove recognition and set several program records.

Marik said he is focused on finding student-athletes who fit Florida Poly’s unique academic environment.

“I’m looking for three aspects in the players I recruit,” Marik said. “I want to make sure they’re prepared academically, have the athletic talent and are of strong character.”

The baseball program has already secured commitments from 14 players and is working toward a roster of 25 to 30 student-athletes for its inaugural season.

Both coaches emphasized the importance of culture and relationships as they build their programs. Roberts has set his sights on competing for conference championships, while Marik hopes to develop one of the nation’s premier collegiate baseball programs.

Florida Poly Athletics will debut this fall with eight sports, including baseball, softball, men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, and cross-country, as it seeks membership in the NAIA and Sun Conference.