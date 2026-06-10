Florida Polytechnic University has named Nikki Jessee as the first head coach of its women’s basketball program, adding another experienced leader as the University continues to build Florida Poly Athletics.

Jessee brings extensive experience in college basketball and a track record of building successful programs. The Lakeland native joined Florida Poly earlier this year as an academic success coach and said the opportunity to help launch women’s basketball was one she had been eager for.

“I started here because I knew we were going to start athletics, so I was hoping that something would open up,” Jessee said. “I’ve been in college athletics, specifically basketball, my whole life, and it was intriguing to start something literally from ground zero.”

Before arriving at Florida Poly, Jessee led successful women’s basketball programs at Warner and Saint Leo universities and helped turn around teams at Lynn University and Martin Methodist College.

Derek Lower, Florida Poly’s athletic director, said Jessee is a strong fit in establishing the university’s new program.

“Nikki is a phenomenal coach with a proven record of building up programs and creating championship-caliber teams,” Lower said. “She has a strong focus on student success and building relationships with every member of her team.”

Jessee said working on campus before stepping into the coaching role gave her a stronger understanding of what makes Florida Poly unique and the kind of student athlete who will thrive at the university.

“I’m thankful because my time as a success coach helped me understand it is a different type of university,” she said. “When we say high academics and STEM university, we really mean it.”

That academic focus is already shaping her recruiting approach. Jessee said she looks first at whether prospective players are the right fit for Florida Poly’s rigorous STEM environment, then at how they can contribute on the court.

“The first thing I ask when I get information on a player or I see someone with potential is what are they interested in studying,” Jessee said. “We can’t just take anybody; I want to make sure they can also make it academically.”

Recruiting is already underway, and Jessee said she is encouraged by the early response. As the team forms, she will focus on establishing standards early and cultivating a culture of excellence and responsibility.

“If you’re not good off the court, you’re not going to be good on the court,” she said. “How you do anything is how you do everything.”

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