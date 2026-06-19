Store Owner Makes Donation To Elementary School

Shearon Bailey, owner of Teachers’ Helper, donated the storefront apple from Teacher’s Helper to Wilson Elementary School in Plant City. Teachers’ Helper opened in Brandon in 1984 and Shearon owned the store from 2005 until its close in May 2017. Shearon is a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church and many church members volunteer at Wilson Elementary each week. The apple was placed in the media center.

Strawberry Crest Student Wins Award For Her ‘250 Years In 250 Words’ Essay

To commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States, members of the Annie Etheridge Detached Tent #14, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, donated $400 to award a JROTC cadet at Strawberry Crest High School for an essay. The designated topic was ‘250 Years in 250 Words.’ Congratulations to Jordan Taylor Smith, the winner.

A brief excerpt from her winning essay follows: “At 250 years old, America remains unfinished. Its greatest strength is not age or power, but its capacity for self-correction. The American story is not one of constant triumph, but of continual becoming—a nation defined by its willingness to confront its failures and strive, again and again, toward a more just future.”

Tent President Cherie Travis-Houghtaling presented the award along with a certificate at the annual JROTC awards ceremony on May 6.

Hotel California Comes To RP Funding Center

Do you love classic rock? Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles” is coming to the RP Funding Center on Saturday, July 18, starting at 8 p.m. Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles” is the only show to have ever received ‘Official Authorization’ to perform the Eagles’ catalog of music. It will be one night of endless classics and timeless memories, so join us on a trip down a dark desert highway… Feel the cool wind in your hair and check into the Hotel California.

Visit www.rpfundingcenter.com for additional information and to purchase tickets. The RP Funding Center is located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland.

Registration Open for Fall 2026 Semester At Hillsborough College

Fall 2026 registration is open for all new and returning students at Hillsborough College (HC). Registration is available at www.hcfl.edu/registernow for existing students. Registration and application information for new students can be found at www.hcfl.edu/admissions. HC offers flexible class schedules and course delivery options, allowing students to study at their own pace without compromising their work or family obligations. Options include on campus, hybrid, simulcast, online with live class meetings, online without live class meetings and flexible start.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hcfl.edu.