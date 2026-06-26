There were smiles, happy tears, and plenty of excitement this morning as Paris Johnson and her two children, 6-year-old Galaxy and 15-year-old Deavi, celebrated the dedication of their new Habitat for Humanity home in Brandon.

Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough and home sponsor Ajax Paving joined volunteers, community leaders and supporters at Windhorst Commons to celebrate as the Johnson family officially received the keys to their forever home.





For Paris Johnson, a Tampa native and billing and funding specialist, the dedication marked the beginning of a more stable future for her children after years of rising rent costs and housing uncertainty. It also means having a permanent place where the family can continue their traditions and put down roots.

“We’ve always made every rental feel like home, whether that meant decorating with Star Wars themes, cooking together in the kitchen or turning the garage into a game room,” said Paris Johnson. “But this is the first time we can truly settle in without worrying about having to leave. My kids finally have a home that belongs to them. Our happiness is through the roof.”

Since 2019, Paris Johnson’s rent had increased by more than $600 per month, making it increasingly difficult to keep up with the rising cost of living. Through Habitat’s affordable homeownership program, she completed financial education courses and hundreds of hours of sweat equity before purchasing the home with an affordable mortgage designed for long-term stability.

The dedication also showcased the continued growth of Windhorst Commons, Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s 23-home affordable, disaster-resilient housing community in Brandon.

“Every Habitat home tells a different story, and today we celebrate a family that never gave up on the dream of homeownership,” said Tina Forcier, Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough CEO. “Paris has worked incredibly hard for this opportunity, and now her children will grow up with the security every family deserves. We’re grateful to Ajax Paving for helping make this moment possible.”

As a company that has been paving roads and building infrastructure across Florida since 1981, Ajax Paving understands the impact a safe, stable home can have on a family and the community around them.





“At Ajax, we believe strong communities begin with strong foundations at home,” said Scott Pittman, executive vice president from Ajax Paving. “Partnering with Habitat for Humanity gives us the opportunity to support families in a meaningful and lasting way, and we’re honored to celebrate this milestone with Paris and her children.”

The Johnson family’s home is the third to be dedicated in Windhorst Commons, with the remaining homes all expected to be completed by early 2027.