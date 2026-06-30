Fishhawk Homeschool Athletics operates under Strong Futures Project Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and approved Step Up for Students direct-pay provider. It was created to provide local homeschool families with accessible athletic, mentorship and enrichment opportunities within the FishHawk/Lithia community.

In just a few short months, what began as a simple idea has quickly grown into a thriving community of families participating in weekly athletic sessions, social meetups and mentorship-driven experiences designed to help students stay active, build friendships, develop confidence and learn from strong mentors.

Fishhawk Homeschool Athletics’ current homeschool programs include speed and agility, baseball, softball, flag football, basketball, soccer, cheer, tumbling, tennis, pickleball, athlete development, family meetups and teen social events.

What makes Fishhawk Homeschool Athletics unique is our flexible, à la carte model, which allows families to participate without membership fees, contracts or long-term commitments. Our athletes have access to high-quality coaching from experienced mentors, including former professional athletes, Division I-level coaches, world championship-level performance coaches and accomplished leaders in athletics and military service, all at a fraction of what similar private training would typically cost. By offering affordable small-group sessions across multiple sports, we’re creating opportunities for homeschool families to explore, develop and grow without the financial and scheduling barriers often found in traditional youth sports.

In addition to athletics, we are also actively building Fishhawk Homeschool Academy, an extension of our nonprofit focused on practical educational opportunities, such as career exploration, leadership development, life skills, emergency preparedness and real-world learning experiences for homeschool students.

As our community continues to grow, we are actively seeking local sponsors and community partners to help support the next phase of expansion and increase access to these opportunities for more families. Sponsorship support helps fund liability insurance and safety coverage, athlete shirts, website development, additional field and indoor facility space, community events and meetups and future educational and enrichment programming.

We’re especially excited to be launching our first athlete shirt order, which will feature our founding sponsors and community partners.

We’ve already begun seeing local businesses and community partners step forward to support the program, and we’re hopeful that continued community partnerships will help strengthen and expand opportunities for homeschool families throughout the area.

At its core, our mission has always been about more than sports. It’s about building community, creating opportunities and helping young people grow in confidence, resilience and character through meaningful experiences.

For more information, call 203-448-8927 or email fishhawkhomeschoolathletics@gmail.com.