South Hillsborough Pipeline construction will extend eastward on Boyette Road to FishHawk Boulevard beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. Crews will be working overnight to restripe the roadway and adjust traffic signals for a lane diversion that will be in place at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

All current lane closures and diversions on Boyette Road will remain in place. On July 13, the extended traffic pattern will:

Reduce and divert the eastbound lanes of Boyette Road near Bell Creek Academy through the Bell Shoals Road intersection, until just east of River Springs Town Center.

A dedicated left-hand turn lane will allow traffic to turn north on Bell Shoals Road from Boyette.

Reduce and divert westbound lanes of FishHawk Boulevard just east of River Springs Town Center through the Bell Shoals Road intersection.

A dedicated left-hand turn lane will allow traffic to turn south on Boyette Road from FishHawk.

Access to 7-Eleven will be maintained via the River Springs Town Center entrance just east of 7-Eleven or from the entrances south of the intersection. All other business entrances will remain open.

This traffic change is needed to allow crews to work on tunnel shafts required to install the pipeline beneath Bell Creek and Bell Shoals Road. This is the second phase of work that will affect the Boyette Road/FishHawk Boulevard corridor for the next 12-16 months.

Motorists are encouraged to plan alternative routes when possible. When driving through the area, please use caution, expect delays and plan additional drive time.

Visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/ for more information on the project.