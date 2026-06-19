The Art of Banksy exhibit opens on Saturday, August 1, through Sunday, August 30. Featuring more than 160 original works, The Art of Banksy is the world’s largest authenticated collection of privately-owned Banksy art worth $35 million. This globally acclaimed showcase features original and authenticated works associated with, arguably, the most intriguing and talked-about artist in modern history. On display are prints, canvases, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces.

The exhibit features iconic works, such as Girl and Balloon and Rude Copper, alongside some of Banksy’s lesser-known masterpieces. Guests will experience a global exclusive — the original Flower Thrower. This original piece was created in 1997 as a gift for Banksy’s then girlfriend, Leonie Laws, whose exclusively-filmed testimonial will also be presented.

Visitors in Tampa will also experience a signed, previously unseen work: Banksy’s Mona Lisa. Originally purchased directly from Banksy by actor Brad Pitt for his private collection, the artwork was returned to Banksy in 2022, who transformed it into a new piece, now on public display in the United States of America for the first time.

The Art of Banksy has welcomed more than one million visitors worldwide in Melbourne, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; Auckland, New Zealand; Toronto, Canada; Miami; Gothenburg, Sweden; Sydney, Australia; and ran two years in London, England. In 2010, Time magazine selected Banksy for its list of the worlds’ 100 most influential people among the company of Barack Obama, Steve Jobs and Lady Gaga.

Regularly priced tickets for The Art of Banksy start at $29.99 and may be reserved online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813-229-7827, or 800-955-1045 for those outside Tampa Bay. Special rates for students, seniors, military and children are available. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information about Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.