Few coaches can match a resume that includes winning an NBA championship alongside Michael Jordan and leading a college program to sustained success on the national stage. Dennis Hopson has done both.

Now, Florida Polytechnic University has named the NBA champion and longtime coach as the inaugural head coach of its men’s basketball program, adding a leader whose career spans the highest levels of the sport as the university continues building Florida Poly Athletics.

Hopson brings decades of experience as both a player and a coach, highlighted by an NBA championship with the iconic 1991 Chicago Bulls team. A former first-round NBA Draft pick, Hopson also played with the New Jersey Nets, the Sacramento Kings and professional teams overseas before transitioning into an accomplished coaching career.

Before joining Florida Poly, Hopson coached multiple teams, including most recently at Lourdes University, where the Gray Wolves won nearly 100 games in five seasons, made three straight national tournament appearances and achieved a 99 percent student athlete graduation rate.

“I think my background means a whole lot to this process and I will use it to get players to come here,” he said. “I used to be them, and I know the importance of going to a school that’s in a great situation with a great location and sound academics that also has a strong basketball program.”

Hopson said he wants Florida Poly Basketball to reflect six core values: family, integrity, balance, respect, attitude and leadership. And he wants his players to learn that basketball is about much more than competition.

“School work and other things can be stressful, so we want to make this to where it’s not about the sport; it’s about what the sport can do for you,” Hopson said. “They’re going to have a lot of fun and we’re going to learn a lot of life lessons through the game of basketball because you’re going to live a lot longer than you play the game.”

Derek Lower, Florida Poly’s athletic director, said Hopson is a perfect fit for the university.

“Coach Hopson is the best person to lead us in our inaugural basketball season,” Lower said. “Dennis knows how to build winning programs that last, and his professionalism, leadership and experience make his role as a coach and mentor to student athletes invaluable.”

For Hopson, success starts with finding the right players and making sure they can excel on campus before setting foot on the court.

“We want high-character people,” he said. “We want to make sure we get people who we don’t have to worry about at night; people who can get it done in the classroom.”

Recruiting is already underway, and Hopson said Florida Poly’s first-ever men’s basketball team is close to filling its 14-member roster.

“I want everyone to know how super excited I am to be here,” he said. “I think we’ve got something special.”

For more information, visit https://floridapoly.edu/news/.