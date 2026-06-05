Ensuring the well-being of those who are at risk of marginalization or exploitation because of a disability is a principle wholeheartedly embraced by New Horizons Group Homes in its mission to provide safe, sustaining shelter for adults with special needs.

The genesis of New Horizons was in 1992, as a community of people concerned about a lack of resources for residents dealing with ability challenges came together in a partnership with the special needs ministry of First Baptist Church of Brandon. Its mission from the outset has been to support the notion that independence, dignity and respect are essential to a fully lived life, and that a home is an important part of making this possible for those whose disability makes daily living difficult.

From that beginning in 1992 grew a village, starting with the Mary Lou Creamer home, which opened in 1999 on the property located at 109 E. Clay Ave. in Brandon. That first structure was home for six women residents and was followed in 2002 with the opening of the Alice Storms home, which housed six men. A grant from Hillsborough County allowed for construction of the Peter and Brenda Watkins home, which opened to six men in 2017. Creamer, Storms and Watkins are among the names of New Horizons’ founders.

The homes are operated as assisted living facilities licensed by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, with much of the funding derived from residents’ Social Security benefits as well as through special events, like barbecues and luncheons, and developing supportive relationships with businesses and individuals in the community who wish to help.

As a partner with First Baptist Church’s special needs ministry, New Horizons emphasizes Christian values in creating the homes’ environments. Residents are encouraged to develop their full potential as human beings, and New Horizons draws upon community connections and resources to provide them. Many residents hold jobs and all are expected to do chores to keep the homes operating smoothly. Outings to local events and attractions also keep residents busy.

“It’s a Christian, family-centered home to be all that they can be,” said Brenda Watkins.

To learn more, including how to take a tour for interested families, visit www.newhorizonshomes.org or call 813-571-2690.

SPECIAL NOTE: On Saturday, June 13, New Horizons Group Homes will host its annual luncheon from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Brandon, located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.

Tickets are $25 each, or $175 to sponsor a table for eight. Call 813-653-2466 for more information about tickets and sponsorships.