By Srishti Tripathi

As the summer heat rolls into Florida, many local activities begin to wind down. But at La Viva Plaza, the community energy is just warming up. The Brandon Sunday Market is officially launching its highly anticipated summer season, offering residents a vibrant, local escape every second Sunday of each month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Organized entirely by Oh So Rustic, a beloved brick-and-mortar home decor store located right on the market site at 788 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, the event has become a staple for local shopping. While some might question launching a market series in the middle of a brutal Sunshine State summer, the organizers view it as business as usual.

“During our almost 10 years of existence, we have always operated in the summer,” the organizers shared. “We have many full-time vendors; it’s also a good time for relatively new vendors to gain some experience, and frankly the weather is not much different in July than it is in September. It’s Florida, baby!”

The market provides a crucial platform for small businesses. Vendor and food truck spots are intentionally kept accessible at just $40, which helps keep the marketplace dynamic. While summer can occasionally see a slight dip in sheer numbers, it opens the door for fresh faces.

“Summer does seem to bring out some new and original vendors of all types,” the organizers noted, ensuring that attendees will always find something unique.

Beyond the unique artisan crafts and delicious food truck eats, what truly sets this event apart is its deep, grassroots connection to the neighborhood. In a landscape often dominated by third-party event coordinators, this market is proudly homegrown.

“We are not one of the many out-of-area ‘vendor management companies,’” the owners emphasized.

Instead, they described the gathering as “a market by the people for the people” wholly focused on fostering a genuine local connection.

For those planning to attend the upcoming dates on July 12 and August 9, the atmosphere promises to be incredibly lively. The market features free admission, pet-friendly walking paths, interactive booths and live entertainment courtesy of Music By Robbie.

“Our vendors are dancing in the aisles when they’re not selling merch,” the owners added. “It is Brandon’s market and we are honored to be a part of it.”