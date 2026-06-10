Seven Hillsborough County Public Schools seniors were honored for an extraordinary achievement: maintaining perfect attendance throughout their entire educational path, from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The students were recognized at the June 2 school board meeting in celebration of their dedication and commitment to their education.

To further recognize the achievement, Suncoast Credit Union honored each student with a $500 scholarship.

The students who earned the distinction of perfect attendance throughout their entire K-12 educational journey were Julius Montalvo of Gaither High School, Nathan Jorden of Lennard High School, Noah Jorden of Lennard High School, Amanda Harris of Newsome High School, Darius Donaldson-Dunphy of Plant City High School, Matthew Mason of Sickles High School and Sadie Jones of Sickles High School.

Perfect attendance requires students to be present every school day for more than a decade, despite illnesses, family obligations, transportation challenges and other circumstances that can interrupt school attendance. District officials noted that the achievement reflects not only the students’ commitment but also the support of parents and guardians who prioritized education and helped ensure their children were in class each day.

“I am incredibly proud of these students and commend the consistency and commitment they have shown throughout their education,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Their dedication speaks volumes about their character and will serve them well in the future. I also want to congratulate their families for providing the support that helped them succeed and thank Suncoast Credit Union for recognizing these students in such a meaningful way.”

School leaders said regular attendance is one of the strongest indicators of academic success, helping students stay engaged in learning, build relationships with teachers and peers and develop habits that prepare them for college, careers and life beyond graduation.

As these seven students prepare to begin the next chapter of their lives, they leave behind a remarkable record of reliability and determination that sets them apart among their graduating classmates. Their achievement serves as an example of the value of consistency, responsibility and commitment to personal goals.