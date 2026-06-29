SharkCon 12 is set to make a splash at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall on Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19, bringing together shark experts, conservationists, celebrities and ocean enthusiasts for a weekend packed with education, entertainment and family fun.

Now in its 12th year, SharkCon has become one of the nation’s premier shark and ocean-themed conventions, offering something for everyone — from curious families and beach lovers to marine science enthusiasts and dedicated shark fans.

One of this year’s highlights is the premiere of Water Park Shark, the latest film from Anthony C. Ferrante, director of the wildly popular Sharknado franchise. Ferrante, along with the film’s cast, will attend a special screening followed by a question-and-answer session with fans.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet and hear from scientists, conservationists and television personalities featured on Discovery Channel’s Shark Week and National Geographic’s SharkFest. These experts will share stories from the field, discuss shark research and offer behind-the-scenes insights into filming some of television’s most popular shark programs.

Celebrity guest Mario Van Peebles, known for his acting and directing career and his role in Jaws: The Revenge, is also scheduled to appear.

Beyond the celebrity lineup, SharkCon offers dozens of interactive exhibits and activities. Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, Gatorland and numerous conservation organizations will be on-site with educational displays, touch tanks and hands-on experiences designed to inspire the next generation of ocean advocates.

Families can enjoy a 45-foot inflatable megalodon, a 27-foot shark slide, shark tooth sand digs, paddleboard and kayak clinics, marine rescue demonstrations and a free treasure map hunt with prizes for children. Guests can even try scuba diving in a safe, controlled environment through the Off the Wall Adventures and Outfitters Scuba Pool.

For shoppers, SharkCon boasts what organizers describe as the largest selection of shark-related and ocean-themed merchandise in the world, with more than 150 vendors offering artwork, jewelry, apparel, collectibles and unique marine-inspired products.

“SharkCon is more than just a great time,” organizers said. “It is an event dedicated to raising awareness about shark and ocean conservation, as well as sustainability. We want to ensure the health of the oceans for generations to come.”

SharkCon 12 will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on both July 18 and July 19 at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, located at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa.

Advance tickets are available online, with adult admission priced at $24.95 and children’s admission at $9.95. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, tickets or volunteer opportunities, visit https://sharkcon.com/ or call 941-539-0833.