The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners presented the 2026 Ellsworth G. Simmons Good Government Award to Sheriff Chad Chronister in early May. The award’s past winners include distinguished local leaders, such as Judge E.J. Salcines, former Gov. Bob Martinez, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO Clara Reynolds and last year’s winner, Louis G. Betz Jr., who was awarded posthumously.

Chronister has served 34 years at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). He has led the agency since 2017 and has won subsequent reelection three times. During his tenure, Hillsborough County has seen a sustained decline in crime, driven by his emphasis on proactive policing, intra-agency collaboration and data-driven enforcement strategies. Chronister has also led significant investments in advanced technology to improve deputy safety, public transparency and real-time crime analysis. He oversaw the development of a real-time crime center, an in-house firearms lab, a DNA lab and a digital forensics lab — each designed to streamline investigations, accelerate evidence processing and bring swift justice for victims. He currently serves as co-chairman of the Regional Domestic Security Task Force for Region IV Tampa Bay and is a council member of the Florida Attorney General’s Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

About the Ellsworth G. Simmons Good Government Award

In 1996, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners established the Ellsworth G. Simmons Good Government Award, presented annually to an individual or group of individuals who played a significant role in improving government through leadership and vision.

The award was established in honor of Ellsworth G. Simmons, a respected government and civic leader who served 21 years on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. Through his leadership and guidance, new institutions and communities were created in Hillsborough County, including the University of South Florida and Sun City Center. He also helped spearhead the construction of Tampa International Airport, the founding of University Community Hospital and the expansion of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

For more information, visit the Ellsworth G. Simmons Good Government Award webpage at https://hcfl.gov/government/board-of-county-commissioners/county-awards/ellsworth-g-simmons-good-government-award.