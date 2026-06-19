By Zofia Osterman

For many students, marching band is more than music; it’s a second family. That strong sense of community inspired Newsome High School student David Snively Jr. to complete an Eagle Scout service project designed to support the school’s marching band and its new leadership.

Snively earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout after leading a project that renovated and organized the marching band storage shed at Newsome High School. His work focused on improving safety and functionality by replacing unstable shelving, organizing supplies and covering a side entrance that allowed rainwater into the building.

The project came at an important time for the program as the band welcomed the new director of bands, John Owen Davis II.

“The marching band has always felt like a close community to me, and the new band director, Mr. Davis, needed help settling in,” said David Snively Jr. “I wanted to give a hand to make it as easy as possible for the band to function under new leadership.”

Before the project, the storage shed presented several challenges. Disorganization made it difficult to access materials, unstable shelves created safety concerns and rain entering through a side opening threatened equipment and supplies. Snively developed a plan to address each issue while managing the responsibilities required for an Eagle Scout project.

“This project was a great opportunity to improve my leadership because I had to plan everything by myself,” said Snively. “I had to give a budget, buy supplies and tools and lead a group of volunteers to complete the project. It was a new, challenging experience that allowed me to put my leadership to the test.”

Florida weather nearly delayed the effort. Heavy rain moved into the area during the project, creating uncertainty for volunteers and organizers.

“The biggest challenge I faced was the weather during the project,” said Snively. “We almost had to pack up and come back another day due to heavy rain, but it eventually passed over, and we were able to work again.”

Now completed, the renovated shed provides a more organized and dependable space for the marching band community Snively values.

For younger Scouts pursuing the same goal, Snively offers practical advice.

“Do not feel overwhelmed by the amount of work you have to do,” said Snively. “Try your best to balance Boy Scouts with school and other activities and do the work one step at a time.”