Summertime often brings a change of pace for families affected by autism. School routines pause, calendars may become a little less hectic and many parents begin looking for ways to keep their children engaged, learning and growing.

As parents, we are constantly surrounded by advice. Friends, family members, professionals, social media and even strangers often have opinions about what we should be doing. While advice can be helpful, it’s important to remember that nobody knows your child, and your family, better than you do.

You are the expert on your child.

This summer, instead of focusing on what your child ‘should’ be doing, consider what you would like to empower them to accomplish next. What strengths can you build on? What interests bring them joy? What goals are meaningful for your family?

Maybe your child has a talent that deserves more attention. Perhaps they love music, art, technology, animals, swimming, cooking or building things. Maybe they have a hobby that lights them up and gives them confidence. Summer can be the perfect opportunity to explore those interests and help them grow.

For some families, growth may look different. For example, my personal focus for my 21-year-old son this summer is on life skills, communication, social opportunities and creating more opportunities for independence. And sometimes, what a child needs most is rest. After a long school year filled with demands and expectations, summer can be a chance to recharge and reset.

The goal isn’t perfection. The goal is to make progress.

Small steps often lead to big accomplishments over time. Celebrate the victories, no matter how small they may seem. A new skill, a new friendship, trying a new activity and gaining confidence in something they once found difficult are all wins worth celebrating.

At Experienced Autism Alliance, we encourage families to focus on possibilities rather than limitations. Every child has unique strengths, gifts and potential waiting to be discovered.

This summer, dream a little bigger, follow your child’s lead and remember that growth looks different for everyone. The journey is not about comparing your child to others; it’s about helping them become the best version of themselves.