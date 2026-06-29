By Jamie Lu

Studying abroad — that is, pursuing educational opportunities in a foreign country — can be a valuable and exciting experience for college students of all fields and interests. Here are some reasons why studying abroad can be useful, as well as strategies on how to make your study abroad trip more affordable and specific to your goals.

While studying abroad, students tend to live with or among locals and other travelers of many unique backgrounds. They are exposed to new foods, transportation systems, cultures, customs and ways of living. Therefore, studying abroad can expand a student’s knowledge about the world while also developing their ability to connect with diverse groups of people.

Living far away from home also helps students become more independent by teaching them to problem-solve and manage their own well-being while being far away from home. While the transition can seem challenging or intimidating, stepping out of one’s comfort zone in early adulthood is necessary for gaining life experience and developing discipline and strength of character.

Studying abroad comes with professional advantages as well. Some students study abroad to earn course credit towards their degree. Others study abroad to explore personal interests, learn a new language or become familiar with different education systems. Making connections with professionals abroad can also expand a student’s future career or graduate school prospects.

Studying abroad offers a wide range of benefits, so it’s important to choose the program that is the best fit for you.

When choosing the right study abroad program, it’s important to consider several factors. These include what you want to accomplish by studying abroad as well as your personal health and financial capabilities.

There are many different types of programs offered by higher education institutions, including exchange programs, internship programs and faculty-led programs. Some are centralized at an educational institution, while others may require travel around one or more countries.

Furthermore, some schools and third-party organizations offer study abroad programs for visiting students, so your options aren’t limited to the school that you attend.

The time at which a program takes place is also important, especially cost-wise. Programs that take place during the fall and spring semesters tend to be more expensive because they are several months long. Shorter programs that take place in the summer or even over the course of a few weeks are typically more affordable.

Students should also consult their college advisors to determine what course credits their chosen study abroad program will offer and whether those credits count toward any degree requirements. Some programs can also meet general education requirements or be counted toward additional majors and minors.

Finally, students should also keep in mind the area they will be staying in. Consider whether you prefer somewhere busier, like the city, or somewhere more remote. If you have health conditions, choosing a location where your specific medication or treatment is legal and accessible is crucial.

Ultimately, the best way to make studying abroad more affordable is by choosing the right program. To learn more about studying abroad, visit www.isepstudyabroad.org.