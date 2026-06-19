Florida sunshine meets cowboy grit at the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford, on Friday and Saturday, July 17-18, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

Tampa Bay’s hottest summer tradition delivers two high-energy nights of full rodeo action, featuring bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping and more. Tampa Bay Rodeo’s viral sensation ‘Cowboy Sway’ returns for the bronco busting competition after his heart-stopping crash in April.

A giant American Flag soaring 150 feet above the Family Festival helps kick off a celebration of America’s 250th birthday. The rodeo competition opens with the National Anthem and a salute to the brave men and women in the military, law enforcement, fire and rescue who serve and protect our communities.

Guests can arrive early for the Family Festival packed with food, thrills and interactive fun for all ages. Festival favorites include barbecue, corn dogs, Cuban sandwiches, refreshing beverages and ice-cold beer. Fans can ride the mechanical bull, test their aim at axe throwing, soar on the bungee trampoline and tackle giant games and slides. Families can climb aboard a monster truck for an unforgettable ride and meet friendly goats and camels at the animal experience. Cowboy Sway will also meet fans during the Family Festival.

Back by popular demand, superfans can upgrade their experience with tickets to the VIP Rodeo Section featuring premium reserved bleacher seating near the bucking chutes, access to a private bar and lounge area, complimentary snacks and exclusive giveaways. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the rodeo action begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford, is a community event featuring local vendors and area sponsors, including:

Bartow Ford

97.5 WPCV

99.5 QYK

Acme Barricades

Beef O’Brady’s

Bleacher Rentals

Boot Barn

BOS Sewers Portables

BubbaQue’s

Busch Light Rodeo

Duke’s Brewhouse

FL Grit

G FIVE Feed & Outdoor

Hungry Howie’s

John Deere Everglades

Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms

Luxe Flush

Origins Ranch

Polar

Professional Guardian of the Highways

RDK Truck Sales

Ring Power CAT

Russell’s Work & Western Wear

Tampa Bay Times

US 103.5

Wade’s Tree Service

For more information and tickets, please visit https://tamparodeo.com/.