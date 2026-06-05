The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office and Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) recently announced an innovative partnership to integrate THEA toll clearance capabilities directly into the tax collector’s online motor vehicle registration renewal system.

The integration ends the frustrating cycle of being bounced between agencies. Customers no longer need to contact THEA separately to clear their Lee Roy Selmon Expressway tolls, wait days for clearance to process and then make a return trip to a tax collector’s office just to complete a registration renewal.

Previously, customers with outstanding THEA toll holds faced a frustrating multistop process: contact THEA by phone or online, pay the outstanding tolls, wait for the clearance to process across systems and then return to www.hillstaxfl.gov — or make an in-person trip to a tax collector’s office — to complete their registration renewal. For many customers, this meant multiple attempts, repeat office visits and days of delay. With the new THEA integration, customers can now clear their tolls and complete their registration renewals immediately in a single online transaction at www.hillstaxfl.gov.

“This partnership with THEA is a great example of how collaboration between agencies drives innovation in government service delivery,” said Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan. “By working together, we’ve eliminated unnecessary barriers and made it as easy as possible for customers to do business with us. No more phone calls, no more juggling multiple websites, no more driving to an office — just one seamless online transaction. Combined with our existing Central Florida Expressway (CFX) toll clearance integration, customers now have a complete solution that handles everything in one place. This is what innovative, customer-focused government service looks like.”

“Many of our Selmon Expressway customers do not realize they have an unpaid toll balance until they arrive to renew their vehicle registration, often because their mailing information has changed over time,” said Greg Slater, executive director and CEO of Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority. “This innovative partnership with the Hillsborough tax collector streamlines the process so customers can quickly resolve unpaid tolls and complete their registration without delays. To help avoid mailed invoices altogether, customers can enroll in SunPass, which offers convenient digital billing and the lowest toll rates available.”

The integration, enabled through collaboration between the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office, THEA and technology partner GrantStreet Group, automatically removes registration renewal holds once toll payments are processed. For customers, this means the frustrating cycle of repeat office visits, being bounced between agencies and multiday waiting periods is now completely eliminated.

Notably, the tax collector’s office previously integrated CFX toll clearance, meaning customers now have access to a comprehensive solution for clearing both major toll authorities in a single online transaction — a level of convenience and accessibility rarely seen in government services.

Key benefits of the THEA toll clearance integration include:

A complete one-stop solution: Clear THEA tolls and renew registration in a single online transaction, with CFX clearance also available.

No more phone calls or multiple websites: Eliminates the need to contact toll authorities separately or visit multiple websites.

Immediate resolution: No waiting period between clearing tolls and completing renewal.

24/7 availability: Access the service anytime through www.hillstaxfl.gov.

No more repeat office visits: Customers who previously had to make multiple trips — first to clear tolls, then to complete their renewal — can now handle everything in one online session, from any device, at any time.

The new service reflects the tax collector’s continued focus on improving customer service through technology and partnerships. Customers can access both THEA and CFX toll clearance services while renewing vehicle registrations online at www.hillstaxfl.gov. For more information, visit the website or call 813-635-5200.