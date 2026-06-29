A growing fraud trend across Florida is costing seniors their life savings. Recent cases locally highlight a sophisticated scam in which criminals convince victims to liquidate their assets, purchase gold bars and hand them over to couriers posing as government agents.

One of the most notable cases involved an 80-year-old Bradenton veteran who lost his entire $1.4 million life savings. Detectives later connected the scheme to a nationwide fraud operation that stole more than $6 million from victims across the country.

The scam typically begins with a phone call, email, text message or computer pop-up warning that the victim’s identity has been compromised. The caller often claims to be from a federal agency such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI or another government entity.

The criminal then creates a crisis. The victim is told that their Social Security number has been linked to criminal activity, their bank accounts are under attack or that an arrest warrant has been issued in their name. To make the story believable, the scammer may provide a fake badge number, a case number, official-looking documents and even transfer calls between multiple ‘agents.’

Once fear and trust have been established, the victim is instructed to withdraw money from retirement accounts, savings accounts or investment funds and convert those funds into physical gold bars. The scammers claim the gold is needed to protect the victim’s assets or assist with a confidential government investigation.

The final step is the courier. A person arrives at the victim’s home or a designated location to collect the gold. By the time the victim realizes the truth, the gold is gone and nearly impossible to recover.

Remember:

No legitimate government agency, law enforcement organization or financial institution will ever instruct you to purchase gold, withdraw cash or surrender valuables as part of an investigation.

If you receive such a request, stop communication immediately and contact local law enforcement or a trusted family member before taking any action.

If you have any other questions or concerns, please contact me, Master Deputy Jeff Merry, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at 813-242-5515.