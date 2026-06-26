Bargain shoppers and anyone on a tight budget should check out Thrifty Depot in Brandon. Located near O’Brien’s Irish Pub and Grill in the Oak Park Plaza on Lumsden Road, Thrifty Depot offer amazing deals on clothing, collectibles, housewares, toys, jewelry and more. The inventory changes often and includes both gently used items from garage and estate sales and new items purchased from liquidation pallets from local stores.

The owners, Gil Brenn and Doris Maggiore, are a son-and-mom team who live in Brandon and Valrico, respectively. They previously had a store in Tampa but decided to move their shop closer to home.

“Choosing this location was because it is close to home in our community,” Brenn said.

Brenn and Maggiore love the hunt of finding good items. On early Saturday mornings, they go together to garage sales and estate sales in the area. They also regularly pick up pallets of liquidation items from stores like Target.

When asked what they love most about having a thrift store, the answer came quickly.

“We like people. We love the people that come in. It’s fun to see what items people buy, and sometimes the most unusual items go quick. But we love getting to know people and the items they are looking for,” Brenn said.

In addition to new items from liquidation sales, Thrifty Depot carries new jewelry, new military challenge coins and patches, new music equipment and 3D-printed art from a local artist. They have a nice selection of CDs, DVDs and records as well.

Veterans receive a 15 percent discount, and seniors receive a 10 percent discount.

Thrifty Depot is located at 723 W. Lumsden Rd. It is open Monday through Friday, 4:30-8:30 p.m., and on Saturday, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://thriftydepot.com/ or call 813-315-8210.