Hey Riverview, did you know there’s a hidden gem where pilots take to the skies without ever leaving the ground?

Tucked away off Balm Boyette Road is the Triple Creek Radio Control Aircraft Club (Triple Creek RC Field), one of the coolest places in our community that many people drive right past without ever realizing it’s there!

This incredible flying field is home to hobbyists who fly everything from realistic warbirds and aerobatic stunt planes to giant-scale aircraft and helicopters. Watching these talented pilots is like seeing a real airshow on a smaller scale — and the precision and skill involved is truly impressive.

Whether you’ve been flying RC aircraft for years or you’re simply curious about the hobby, the club welcomes visitors who want to stop by and watch the action. It’s a great family outing, and kids especially love seeing these amazing model airplanes perform loops, rolls, and incredible aerial maneuvers.

Thinking about getting into the hobby? Club members are known for being friendly, knowledgeable, and always happy to talk about their aircraft and answer questions from newcomers.

The Triple Creek RC Field is located at 12705 Balm Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

When can you visit? The field is generally active throughout the week, but weekend mornings — especially Saturdays and Sundays — are usually the busiest times, making them the perfect opportunity to see dozens of aircraft in the air and meet local pilots.

So, next time you’re looking for something unique to do around Riverview, grab the family and check out one of our area’s best-kept secrets. You might just discover your next favorite hobby!

Have you ever visited the Triple Creek RC Field? Let me know — I always love discovering the hidden gems that make our community so special! Have a hidden gem you’d like to see featured? Email me at thekeringroup@gmail.com.

For more on Triple Creek Radio Club visit www.triplecreekrc.com.