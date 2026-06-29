United Food Bank & Services (UFB) is expanding its ability to fight hunger in Eastern Hillsborough County with the addition of a new refrigerated box truck and forklift, thanks to the support of community partners and local government.

The nonprofit celebrated the new equipment during a ribbon-cutting and reveal ceremony held on June 23 at its Plant City headquarters. Community leaders, funding partners and supporters gathered to mark the milestone, which officials say will strengthen UFB’s ability to rescue, transport, store and distribute fresh food to families in need.

The new refrigerated truck was made possible through funding from Publix Super Markets Charities and The Mosaic Company, while Hillsborough County provided funding for the organization’s new forklift.

District 4 Hillsborough County Commissioner Christine Miller joined representatives from the sponsoring organizations and United Food Bank & Services leadership for the ceremony, highlighting the importance of partnerships in addressing food insecurity across the region.

According to UFB, the refrigerated truck will significantly increase the organization’s capacity to safely transport perishable food items, including fresh produce, dairy products and other refrigerated goods. The addition will allow the food bank to rescue more food that might otherwise go to waste while ensuring it reaches local families safely.

The new forklift will improve warehouse efficiency by making it easier to move, organize and distribute large quantities of food. Together, the two pieces of equipment are expected to increase the organization’s overall distribution capacity and help meet the growing demand for food assistance throughout Eastern Hillsborough County.

The investment comes as United Food Bank & Services continues to serve a growing number of residents facing food insecurity. During the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the nonprofit distributed the equivalent of 3,534,951 meals to children, families, seniors and individuals across the community.

Organization leaders said the additional equipment will help expand that impact for years to come by increasing operational efficiency and allowing staff and volunteers to reach more neighbors with fresh, nutritious food.

United Food Bank & Services, located at 702 E. Alsobrook St. in Plant City, provides hunger relief, nutrition education and community support programs throughout Eastern Hillsborough County. Its mission is to provide dignified access to food and essential resources for those in need while helping families build healthier, more secure futures.

United Food Bank & Services is a nonprofit organization serving Eastern Hillsborough County through hunger relief, nutrition education and community support programs. For more information, visit https://ufbpc.org/.