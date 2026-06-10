The U.S. Postal Service has announced a special commemorative stamp collection to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, marking the first time an individual has been invited to curate an entire official USPS stamp issuance.

Titled American Icons, the collection features 13 Forever stamps selected by legendary fashion designer Ralph Lauren. The stamps highlight images that reflect the values, traditions and symbols that have shaped the United States over the past two and a half centuries.

Lauren, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2025, is known worldwide for creating a brand rooted in American heritage and culture. Born in the Bronx in 1939, he built his business from humble beginnings, selling neckties from a single drawer in New York City’s Empire State Building before developing one of the world’s most recognizable lifestyle brands.

The American Icons collection includes photographs drawn from Lauren’s personal archive and imagery that has inspired him throughout his career. Featured designs include the American flag, a baseball glove once used by Jackie Robinson, a weathered pickup truck, a faithful dog, the Empire State Building, a traditional barn, a Diné (Navajo) blanket woven by artist Naiomi Glasses, a teddy bear, a lighthouse, a hamburger, a racing sailboat and wild horses.

At the center of the pane is a 13th stamp featuring a knitted American flag design inspired by Lauren’s iconic flag sweater and bearing the dates “1776 to 2026.” The pane’s surrounding text celebrates 250 years of the United States and identifies the collection as curated by Ralph Lauren.

In addition to the commemorative set, USPS will release a 2026 U.S. Flag Mail Use Stamp featuring a detailed photograph of Lauren’s knitted flag design. The definitive stamp will be available in panes, booklets and coils for everyday mail use.

The stamps were formally dedicated during a ceremony on June 9 at New York City’s historic James A. Farley Post Office Building. USPS officials said the collection honors the shared values and enduring spirit that have united Americans since the nation’s founding.

The American Icons stamps will be sold in panes of 13 and, as Forever stamps, will always be valid for the current FirstClass Mail 1-ounce rate.

News about the stamps is being shared on social media using the hashtag #AmericanIconsStamps. These stamps will be available at most post offices, at https://usps.com/shopstamps/ or by calling 844-737-7826.