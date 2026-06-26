ECHO Thrift invites the community to its upcoming First Fridays Vintage Drop, a quarterly curated shopping experience featuring rare, never-before-seen vintage items and one-of-a-kind finds.

This special event, to be held from 6:15-7:15 p.m. on Friday, August 7, will be hosted exclusively at the Bloomingdale location and is part of ECHO Thrift’s ongoing effort to bring unique, community-centered shopping experiences to the Tampa Bay area.

The event offers guests early access to a thoughtfully curated selection of vintage fashion, retro decor, collectibles, classic games, vinyl records and seasonal treasures. Shoppers will be able to explore and purchase distinctive pieces before they are released to the general sales floor, making this a standout experience for vintage enthusiasts across the Tampa Bay region.

Admission is $5 per person, with all proceeds directly supporting ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization).

“Finding a truly curated vintage event in the Tampa Bay area where the proceeds go directly back into helping neighbors in need is very rare, which is why this event is so important to us and the community we serve,” said ECHO marketing coordinator Kayla Vincent. “Every item purchased helps us continue meeting real needs right here at home. When shopping at ECHO Thrift, not only are you getting a great deal, you are also helping a neighbor in need.”

Attendees will also receive early access to details about a special vintage sale that will be announced exclusively during the event, adding an extra layer of excitement for shoppers eager to discover rare and unique finds.

ECHO Thrift Bloomingdale is located at 815 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. More information is available at https://echothrift.org/.