West Florida Foster Care Services (WFFCS) will relaunch as a full family support agency on Wednesday, July 1, expanding its reach across the Tampa Bay region and deepening services for foster, adoptive and reunifying families.

The organization has supported foster families in Hillsborough County for six years through its Family Advocacy Program. Executive Director Janet Rinaldi said the relaunch marks a major shift in how the agency can serve families.

“Relaunching as a full family support agency means that our reach can be extended and our service population can deepen throughout the Tampa Bay area,” said Rinaldi. “We will now support licensed foster families, relative and nonrelative caregivers, bio families that are reunifying and families who have adopted through the foster care system.”

The expanded services will include foster closets, a food pantry, safe community events and specialized training for caregivers.

The agency will celebrate the relaunch with a grand reopening event, Rev Up & Roll Out, on Saturday, June 27, from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Tampa Community Church, located at 5101 N. Rome Ave. in Tampa. The free community event will feature face painting, food trucks, bounce houses, raffles and giveaways for children in foster care.

Rinaldi said she hopes the event highlights the importance of community involvement.

“Not everyone can take a child into their home, and not everyone should, but everyone can do something,” she said. “I hope the general public leaves this event having learned more about the foster care crisis in our community, with a committed desire to jump in and support in the way that works best for them.”

Sponsorships play a critical role in sustaining the agency’s programs, Rinaldi said, especially as foster families struggle with limited support.

“Relational advocacy means we are meeting families and children where they are and supporting them in the ways that will mean the most to them in that moment,” said Rinaldi.

An example of that support is when a child enters care with only the clothes on their back; the agency steps in with two weeks of clothing, three pairs of shoes and other essentials. Sponsorships make this possible.

The agency currently serves more than 650 families each month. Rinaldi said food insecurity, traumainformed training and support for reunifying families are among the most urgent needs.

Local foster mother Yvetta Lambert truly appreciates the assistance WFFCS provides.

“The support you provide is not only helpful but truly a necessity for families like ours who are committed to caring for children in need,” said Lambert. “As a foster family, our household size and needs can change very quickly, and having access to grocery assistance through your pantry helps relieve a tremendous amount of financial pressure.”

Rinaldi emphasized that community involvement remains essential to support foster families like Lambert’s.

“What we’re doing is important, and we cannot do it without our amazing and generous community,” said Rinaldi.

For more information, visit www.wffcs.org or email fosterinfo@wffcs.org.