In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, ZooTampa at Lowry Park is offering complimentary admission this summer to Hillsborough County government employees, City of Tampa team members, Hillsborough County School teachers and active-duty military personnel. The initiative aims to recognize and thank these individuals for their dedicated service to our community and the nation with a chance to explore the zoo for a day and create unforgettable connections with wildlife!

From now through Monday, September 7, eligible county and city employees, as well as teachers, can enjoy free admission to the zoo by presenting a valid employee ID at the ticket window. Additionally, they receive a 25 percent discount on general admission tickets for up to four guests, providing an opportunity for families and friends to experience the zoo’s diverse wildlife together.

Our country’s active-duty military members are also being honored this summer. They, along with up to three dependents, can receive complimentary admission during the same period by presenting a valid military identification.

“ZooTampa is proud to pay tribute to our community heroes who work diligently to make our county and city such a wonderful place to live and work,” stated the zoo’s CEO Joe Couceiro. “We also want to show our appreciation to our country’s heroes, who often sacrifice family time to protect our freedom.”

During their visit, guests are encouraged to explore the new Florida Waters area, which offers an immersive journey into Florida’s vibrant aquatic wildlife, including manatees, otters and stingrays.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is operated by the Lowry Park Zoological Society, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to excellence in conservation, education and research. The zoo, an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) for over 30 years, is recognized as Florida’s most attended zoological cultural attraction.

ZooTampa and the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center were voted among the “Best Zoos” and “Best Zoo Exhibits” in USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

ZooTampa is a nationally recognized leader in the rehabilitation and care of Florida species. The zoo is located at 1101 W. Sligh Avenue in Tampa and is open seven days a week (except Thanksgiving and Christmas) from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended hours for select events.

For more information, visit www.zootampa.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube.