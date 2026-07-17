After months of building alongside volunteers, U.S. Army veteran Brian Nakamura received the keys to his family’s new Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough home during a special dedication ceremony on June 24. The home was made possible through Habitat’s Veterans Build program with support from Old Republic Title.

Nakamura, his wife and their six children have been living in a crowded three-bedroom townhouse and are looking forward to the stability, space and security of a home of their own in Habitat’s Windhorst Commons community. The new five-bedroom home will give the growing family room to thrive, including dedicated space for their son Bradley, who has autism and will benefit from having a quiet room of his own.

The shortage of affordable housing remains one of the most pressing issues for veterans across the country. In January 2024, 32,882 veterans were living without stable housing, reflecting high rental costs, limited availability and gaps in support services that leave many struggling to provide safe homes for their families.

Like all Habitat homeowners, Nakamura invested hundreds of hours of ‘sweat equity,’ helping build Habitat homes, completing homeownership education and purchasing his home with an affordable mortgage that fits his family’s budget.

During a visit to Windhorst Commons in December 2025, Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins toured Nakamura’s future home to learn firsthand about the housing challenges veterans face and Habitat for Humanity’s role in providing affordable, safe housing for families like Nakamura’s.

Windhorst Commons is a 23-home Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough neighborhood providing affordable houses built with reinforced construction and hurricane-resilient features for veterans and working families. The remaining homes are expected to be completed by early 2027.

About Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough

Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough builds and renovates homes in partnership with people in need of decent, affordable housing and has worked with local homeowners and the community on more than 650 homes since 1987. Habitat affiliates around the world have helped more than 62 million people build or improve the places they call home. For more information, visit www.habitathillsborough.org.