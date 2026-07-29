Strandhill Public is a locally owned restaurant that pays tribute to traditional Irish cuisine and the charm of an Irish pub. At this restaurant, you can expect great food, excellent cocktails and warm hospitality while being surrounded by Irish culture.

Owner Rory Martin is originally from a small coastal village in northwest Ireland called Strandhill. During his childhood, he spent his time surfing and learning the ropes of running a pub from his parents. In Strandhill, Martin lived above the family pub, owned by his parents.

He said, “The pub was truly an extension of our home.”

When first moving to the United States, Martin worked at some of the busiest bars in New York City, New York. Over time, he decided to relocate and open a modern-day Irish pub in Tampa. Today, Martin’s restaurant, Strandhill Public, honors his Irish roots and his hometown Strandhill.

“I am very proud of what Strandhill Public has become. I won the best burger, which is the Irish whiskey burger. I use Creekstone Farm, grass-fed beef, Dubliner cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon and an Irish whiskey BBQ sauce. I use two different styles of Irish whiskey to make the sauce: Paddy’s Triple Distilled and Connemara Peated Irish Whiskey,” said Martin, speaking about winning Tampa Bay’s No. 1 Burger award.

In June, Strandhill Public introduced its new brunch menu, offered on Saturdays and Sundays. This brunch menu features dishes such as the Traditional Irish Breakfast, Smash That Breakfast Burger and Pistachio Chocolate Torte, along with a variety of spritz cocktails.

In addition to the restaurant’s outstanding food, Strandhill Public has the largest selection of Irish whiskey in the state of Florida. Also, on Wednesdays guests can enjoy half-price bottles of wine.

Strandhill Public has two locations, one in Brandon, located at 10288 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa, and the other in Tampa Heights, located at 309 W. Palm Ave. in Tampa. To learn more about the restaurant and view its extensive menu, visit its website, https://strandhillpublic.com/.