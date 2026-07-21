Families from across Hillsborough County are invited to kick off the new school year at the 2026 Back 2 School Bash, taking place on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

The annual community outreach event brings together the Hillsborough County Fair, Hillsborough County Public Schools, local nonprofits, churches, businesses and community partners with one common goal: helping students begin the school year prepared for success.

This free event will feature:

A backpack and school supply giveaway (while supplies last).

Resources from Hillsborough County Public Schools.

More than 100 community vendors.

Family-friendly activities.

a kid zone and bounce houses.

Information on educational and community support services.

Registration for the 2026 backpack giveaway will be walk-up only, making it easier than ever for families in need to receive assistance.

“The Back 2 School Bash is much more than a school supply giveaway,” organizers said. “It’s an opportunity for our community to come together and ensure every child begins the school year with confidence, encouragement and the resources they need to succeed.”

Each year, thousands of children and families attend the event, making it one of the largest back-to-school outreach efforts in Hillsborough County. In addition to receiving backpacks and school supplies, families can connect with organizations offering valuable educational, health and social service resources.

Community members, businesses, churches and civic organizations are encouraged to support the event through sponsorships, school supply donations or volunteering.

Additional information, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer registration and a list of needed school supplies are available at www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/p/back-to-school-bash.