Bayberry Glen Drive will be closed at FishHawk Boulevard for approximately one week starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 13, through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 20.

Fishhawk Family Dental, Starbucks, Bayberry Dental, Women’s Care Florida and other businesses along Bayberry Glen Drive will remain accessible via Hammock Crossing Drive or FishHawk Crossing Boulevard.

Crews installing the South Hillsborough Pipeline are closing the road to fuse together pipe that has been staged along FishHawk Boulevard. Once the pipeline is fully fused, crews will pull the pipe into the tunnel beneath Little FishHawk Creek.

For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.