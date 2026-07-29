The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly celebrated the grand opening of Lake Michigan Credit Union’s (LMCU) newest branch in Valrico with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming community members, chamber leaders and local supporters to commemorate the occasion.

LMCU is a member-focused financial institution dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve financial success. Built on a foundation of trust and community investment, LMCU continues to expand its presence throughout Central Florida, now serving the Tampa Bay region with 10 branches, including its newest location in Valrico.

Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce President Amber Aaron welcomed guests and thanked everyone for attending the celebration before introducing Mary Boyd, market leader and vice president of LMCU. Boyd expressed her appreciation for the warm community welcome and shared remarks about the credit union’s commitment to providing exceptional financial services while strengthening the communities it serves.

Adding to the celebration, Brandon Riverview Honorary Mayor and Chamber Ambassador Abe Agosto presented a special proclamation officially declaring June 23 as LMCU Day, recognizing the organization’s dedication to community growth, financial empowerment and local partnerships.

The new Valrico branch represents another milestone in LMCU’s continued expansion and reinforces its mission of making a positive impact through personalized financial solutions and meaningful community involvement.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates LMCU on the successful opening of its new Valrico branch and looks forward to seeing the positive impact the organization will continue to make throughout the community.

About Lake Michigan Credit Union

Lake Michigan Credit Union is a full-service financial institution open to everyone, offering personal and business banking, mortgages, loans, investments and financial services. With a commitment to trust, exceptional member service and community engagement, LMCU helps individuals, families and businesses achieve their financial goals while investing in stronger local communities.

Visit www.lmcu.org.