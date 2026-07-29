ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) is proud to announce Iris S. Thurman as its new CEO, marking an exciting new chapter for the organization while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to serving neighbors in crisis throughout Eastern Hillsborough County.

As ECHO continues navigating change and continuing support, the organization’s mission remains unchanged. For nearly four decades, ECHO has provided emergency food, clothing and life-stabilizing resources while helping individuals and families Bridge the Gap Between Crisis and Stability. Under Thurman’s leadership, ECHO will continue building on this strong foundation by expanding community partnerships, strengthening programs and increasing its impact for the thousands of neighbors who rely on its services each year.

“ECHO’s mission has always been about people,” said Thurman. “I am honored to lead an organization that has served our community for nearly 40 years. Together with our dedicated staff, volunteers, donors and community partners, we will continue empowering neighbors in crisis by providing hope, resources and pathways to long-term stability.”

An accomplished nonprofit executive, author, certified professional life coach, motivational speaker and founder, Thurman is dedicated to transforming lives through strategic leadership, emotional wellness and community impact.

A native of Miami, Thurman relocated to Tampa at the age of 10 with her mother and three siblings. As a divorced mother of four adult sons, she earned both a Bachelor of Arts in business management and a Master of Business Administration in health care management from the University of Phoenix, demonstrating the resilience and determination that continue to define her leadership.

As chief executive officer of ECHO, Thurman leads the organization’s mission of empowering neighbors in crisis by providing emergency assistance and pathways to long-term stability for families throughout Hillsborough County. Her leadership focuses on strategic growth, community partnerships, organizational excellence and expanding ECHO’s impact across the region.

In addition to her role at ECHO, Thurman is the founder of Urlinked Enterprises, LLC, doing business as IS Transformation Coaching, and Urlinked Charities Inc., home of the I AM ME Movement. Through these organizations, she equips individuals with the tools, resources and mindset needed to heal, grow and thrive. Her work spans emotional wellness, leadership development, youth empowerment, community engagement and transformational coaching.

While ECHO enters a new season of leadership, its promise to the community remains steadfast. Yesterday, today and tomorrow, ECHO will continue to provide compassionate support, essential resources and opportunities that help families move from crisis toward long-term stability. With the support of volunteers, donors, partners and the community, ECHO looks forward to expanding its reach, strengthening lives and continuing to bridge the gap between crisis and stability for years to come.

For more information, visit the website at www.echofl.org.