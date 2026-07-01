AdventHealth Welcomes New Generation Of Physicians In White Coat Ceremony

AdventHealth’s West Florida Division officially welcomed its newest class of resident physicians during its annual White Coat Ceremony held at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.

The ceremony marked an important milestone as dozens of physicians-in-training from AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Sebring received their first white coats, symbolizing their transition into the next phase of medical training and their commitment to compassionate patient care.

A White Coat Ceremony is a long-standing tradition in medical education that celebrates the beginning of a physician’s clinical journey. The white coat represents professionalism, responsibility and a commitment to serving patients with excellence and compassion.

These new resident physicians will live, learn and serve throughout communities across West Florida as they begin caring for patients under the guidance of experienced physician mentors. These residents represent the future of health care and will help address the growing need for physicians throughout the region.

D1 Training Opens In Brandon

D1 Training is excited to bring a new approach to fitness and athletic development to the Brandon community. D1 combines the energy and coaching of Division I-style training with a welcoming environment for youth athletes, adults, and families.

Owned by Dennis and Camilla Santa Paula, D1 Training Brandon was created with a simple vision: to provide local families access to the same level of coaching, structure and performance training typically available only to elite athletes. As parents themselves, they saw firsthand the need for a place where children can build confidence, discipline and healthy habits while adults pursue their own fitness goals.

D1 offers age-based training programs for youth athletes, adult fitness classes, personal training, speed and agility development, strength and conditioning, team training and seasonal camps.

D1 Training Brandon is located at 1915 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit D1 Training Brandon, go to its website at https://d1training.com/facility/brandon or follow @d1trainingbrandon.





Steller Notary Services Celebrates Two-year Anniversary With A Ribbon Cutting

Stellar Notary Services is a nationwide mobile and online notary company deeply rooted in service to the community. It works with clients across multiple industries including legal, real estate, construction and business services, helping people navigate important documents and major life moments with professionalism, care and reliability. It is especially passionate about remote online notarization (RON) because it allows fast, efficient and reliable notary services to people anywhere in the world. This year, Stellar Notary Services is proudly celebrating its two-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

Steller Notary Services is located at 11232 Boyette Rd., Ste. 1144, in Riverview. For additional information about the services it performs, visit its website at https://stellarnotaryservices.net or call 833-403-5601.

Rosemary Real Estate Team At Flip Side Realty By Design

Rosemary Leist specializes in 55-plus residential home sales and lives locally in Sun City Center. She has an extensive professional background in the legal/regulatory arena which has led to valuable skills in the art of negotiation. Having practiced real estate in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C., she has acquired a unique balance of southern charm and northeastern tenacity. As an ordained minister, her core beliefs provide a solid foundation of integrity and trust. She looks forward to earning your business.

To contact Leist, call 301-399-4332. For more information, visit https://rosemaryrealestateteam.com/.