The Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association named Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) Chief Jason Dougherty as Fire Chief of the Year during its annual conference this week in Punta Gorda.

The Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association honor stated: “This distinction was established to recognize a truly outstanding fire chief whose acts and deeds in their profession, home, community and country, serve as an example and challenge for all other chief fire executives throughout Florida.”

In December 2023, Dougherty was named the seventh Fire Chief in Hillsborough County’s history. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is one of the largest fire departments in the state.

This prestigious honor recognizes Dougherty’s exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to advancing the fire service across Florida. Since taking the helm of HCFR, Dougherty has championed innovation, strengthened the organization, invested in firefighters and paramedics and remained focused on providing the highest level of service to the residents and visitors of Hillsborough County.

Dougherty began his career in 1999 in Thomasville, Georgia, and later served as training chief with Tampa Fire Rescue. He joined HCFR in 2016. Before becoming fire chief, he served as deputy chief of operations and deputy chief of administration for HCFR.

Dougherty holds a bachelor’s degree in health science education from the University of Florida, a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Waldorf University and is a graduate of the Fire Service Executive Development Institute. Dougherty holds the following certifications: Chief Fire Officer, Executive Fire Officer, Fire Safety Inspector, Fire Investigator, Fire Service Instructor III, Live Fire Training Instructor, Pump Operator, Fire Officer I and II and Hazardous Materials Technician.