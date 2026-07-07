CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) has been awarded a $50,000 grant from Community Foundation Tampa Bay to support Summer P.A.Y.S. (Preparing Area Youth for Success), a youth employment program serving more than 650 young people ages 15-24 this summer.

CareerSource Tampa Bay was selected as one of 88 local nonprofit organizations to receive funding through Community Foundation Tampa Bay’s annual Competitive Grants program. Through its most recent grant cycle, Community Foundation Tampa Bay distributed a record-breaking $2,520,473 in competitive grants amid the largest applicant pool in the program’s history, supporting initiatives that address economic opportunity, environmental sustainability, mental and physical health and education.

The funding will help support the continued impact of Summer P.A.Y.S., which has served more than 4,000 low-income and underserved youth since its launch in 2019. Through Summer P.A.Y.S., participants gain paid work experience, career exploration opportunities, workplace-readiness training, mentorship, leadership development, entrepreneurial resources and financial literacy education.

“This funding creates opportunities that extend far beyond a summer job,” said Leondra Foster, director of youth programs at CareerSource Tampa Bay. “The skills, experience and confidence youth gain through this program can influence their educational and career success for years to come.”

Community Foundation Tampa Bay connects philanthropy with community needs, working alongside donors and nonprofit partners to build a stronger, more vibrant region.

To learn more about this year’s grant awards, visit Community Foundation Tampa Bay’s website at www.cftampabay.org.

About CareerSource Tampa Bay

Effective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Tampa Bay is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. CareerSource Tampa Bay is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of chief local elected officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.

CareerSource Tampa Bay is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.

CareerSource Tampa Bay is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture and other agencies as part of awards totaling $38,665,000, with 93 percent federally funded (updated annually, as of September 2025).