Glory Days Grill & Sports House of Brandon is the perfect gathering spot with a fun atmosphere and fresh, made-in-house food for everyone, such as different jumbo chicken wing styles with endless flavorful sauces, hand-crafted burgers, fan-favorite entrees like its Fabulous Fish Fry and limited-time seasonal offerings — all at a value that’ll leave you feeling victorious.

“We just celebrated our 30th anniversary this past April,” said Jen Ulmer, chief marketing officer for Glory Days. “We are going to celebrate all year round, and we are thrilled the community is joining us in our celebrations.”

In 1996, Glory Days Grill began in Burke, Virginia, and was founded by Richard Danker, Robert Garner and Jeff Newman. In 2023, the Florida franchise, owned and run by Bob Basham, Outback Steakhouse co-founder, purchased the 22 mid-Atlantic restaurants, bringing together all Glory Days Grill locations under one company with his brother, original co-founder Richard Danker. Together, Basham and Danker are excited to be expanding the brand through the Southeast region providing an appeal for sports fans and families, serving quality food in a fun atmosphere.

“Still to this day our focus is offering a family-friendly experience that is welcoming of all ages, with a menu and entertainment options that appeal to a wide range of preferences,” Ulmer said. “Just like when you host a watch party in your own living room, Glory Days Grill aims to provide a real, fun sports experience with our multitude of televisions broadcasting sports games and other entertainment.”

With the recent World Cup happening, Glory Days had all the games being shown at the Brandon location, with an outstanding menu to match the World Cup festivities.

“Our limited-time tournament menu celebrated the spirit of the game with globally inspired food pairings and select beverages sourced from around the world,” Ulmer said. “We really wanted all the countries that played in the World Cup represented with our food and drink selections.”

Community involvement is also an important part of Glory Days.

“At Glory Days Grill, we’re proud to support our local communities through sponsorships and our Dining for Dollars program,” Ulmer said. “We believe in giving back and fostering strong relationships with the neighborhoods we serve.”







Locally, Glory Days supports the Brandon Cowboys, Valrico High School, Armwood High School and North Brandon Little League.

“We also support our local heroes with a 10 percent discount,” Ulmer said. “Tunnels to Towers is another program Glory Days supports in the Tampa Bay community. This organization helps America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Children of the foundation’s home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures.”

If you are looking for a fun place to take your family and enjoy some delicious food, Glory Days Grill & Sports House is it. It is located at 11310 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.glorydaysgrill.com/locations/fl-brandon/ for more information.