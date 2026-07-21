By Srishti Tripathi

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly celebrated the grand opening of the new MacBeth & Cheese Playhouse with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24, marking an exciting new chapter for Brandon Performing Arts Inc. and the local arts community.

Chamber members, community leaders, supporters and guests gathered to celebrate the opening of the organization’s expanded performance space, which will serve as a hub for live theater, entertainment and community engagement in the Brandon area.

Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and thanked everyone for joining the celebration before introducing MacBeth & Cheese Playhouse co-founders Camille ‘C.J.’ Hashem and Amy Windle. Hashem shared the organization’s vision for its new home, emphasizing its commitment to creating immersive, accessible and memorable live theater experiences while expanding opportunities for local performers and audiences to connect through the arts.

Honorary Mayor of Brandon Riverview and Brandon Riverview Chamber Ambassador Abe Agosto of United Direct Lending presented a special proclamation officially declaring June 24 as MacBeth & Cheese Playhouse Day, recognizing the organization’s contributions to the local arts and cultural community.

Brandon Performing Arts Inc., doing business as MacBeth & Cheese Playhouse, is an all-volunteer community theater dedicated to producing bold, engaging stage performances throughout the Tampa Bay area. Known for psychological thrillers, classic productions and original adaptations, the organization creates theatrical experiences designed to immerse audiences in every performance.

The newly opened venue represents an exciting expansion for the organization and will offer far more than live theater. In addition to stage productions, the space will host comedy shows, open-mic nights, acting classes, special events and other community-centered programming, creating an inclusive environment where creativity and connection can thrive.

“The arts play an important role in bringing communities together,” said Aaron. “We are proud to celebrate MacBeth & Cheese Playhouse as they expand their impact in our community. Their passion for storytelling, creativity and creating meaningful experiences enriches the quality of life for residents throughout the Tampa Bay area.”

For more information about MacBeth & Cheese Playhouse, upcoming performances, and community events, visit its website at https://macbethandcheese.com/ or follow it on social media. The playhouse is located at 225 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and is building a calendar including comedy, plays and classes for the performing arts community.