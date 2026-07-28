Healthy looks good on Tampa Bay!

Delicious, high-protein smoothies and fully customizable acai bowls have officially arrived in Brandon, Florida!

Brought to the community by local owners Mike and Hillary Faustini, this family-owned spot marks Better Blend’s very first Florida storefront—the first of several planned locations across the Tampa Bay area!

Better Blend is revolutionizing healthy quick-bites by offering high-protein smoothies with zero added sugar, alongside fresh, nutrient-dense acai bowls. Customers can build their own custom creations topped with fresh-cut fruits, granola, nut butter drizzled to perfection, and healthy boosts.

Plus, they’re already taking their healthy treats on the road! The new “Blend Mobile” food truck is hitting the streets, bringing fresh smoothies and bowls directly to local community events, business catering, and private parties throughout the region.

Check out the video for a delicious look inside the new shop and a peek at the new mobile unit!

Key Highlights:

First Florida Location: Conveniently located in Brandon, FL.

Nutritious & Delicious: High-protein, low-sugar smoothies with no added sugar.

Customizable Bowls: Endless combinations of fresh fruit, granola, nut butters, and toppings.

Blend Mobile: Now available for events, business pop-ups, and private catering across Tampa Bay!

Proudly brought to you by the Osprey Observer—Your Community Newspaper!

What’s your go-to smoothie or bowl topping? Let us know in the comments below! Don’t forget to LIKE, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more local business spotlights and positive community news!

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