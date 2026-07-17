High 5 Diving is excited to announce its brand-new competitive dive program. This program welcomes divers of all ages and diving abilities to reach their full potential.

The program is divided into four groups where divers will practice with others of similar skill levels to reach their individual goals.

Leading the program is Head Coach Anjel Clemente.

Clemente stated, “I want to create a very inclusive and supportive community here at High 5 where every athlete is measured for success not by where they stand on a podium but by their ability to grow as an individual, face adversity and break their own mental barriers.”

Clemente’s passion for diving has been a part of his life since he began the sport in eighth grade. He continued mastering his craft throughout high school and competed collegiately at Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana.

Throughout his time at the university, Clemente set many school records, including the six-dive record on 1-meter board, the eleven-dive record on 1-meter board, and the six-dive record on 3-meter board. Furthermore, he was a two-time NCAA Regional Championship finalist and finished his collegiate career as an Academic All-American during his senior year.

Recognized for his leadership and success in sports, Clemente was inducted into his high school’s hall of fame in January for soccer, diving and track and field.

After moving to the Tampa Bay area, Clemente served as the head coach of Academy at the Lakes (2022-25) and Cypress Creek High School (2023-present). As a coach, his athletes have broken over 30 combined swimming and diving school records, and he has qualified multiple athletes for the FHSAA State Championships.

“I love the sport of diving because to me it is an art. Our ability to create, focus, control and use our athleticism to create something so beautiful while leaving people in awe at the gracefulness has always been an art form to me. Diving requires so much focus and discipline and rewards with such beautiful executions,” said Clemente.

To ensure each individual is placed in the appropriate group, Clemente is conducting tryouts/evaluations based on inquiries submitted through High 5’s website. This is a great opportunity for both families and Clemente to meet and determine if the program is the right fit.

To learn more about this program or to submit an inquiry, visit https://high5inc.org/diving/.